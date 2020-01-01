Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +13%
399
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +75%
1372
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +13%
2200
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +72%
6359
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +17%
918
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +27%
2071
1634
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8265U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8130U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8130U or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or AMD Ryzen 3 4300U