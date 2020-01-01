Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i3 8145U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 8145U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8145U and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +107%
1372
Core i3 8145U
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +68%
6359
Core i3 8145U
3788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +30%
2071
Core i3 8145U
1593

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and i3 8145U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 August 28, 2018
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i5-8265U i3-8145U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i3 8145U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8145U or i5 8265U?
