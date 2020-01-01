Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i3 8300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 8300

Intel Core i5 8265U
Intel Core i5 8265U
VS
Intel Core i3 8300
Intel Core i3 8300

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
  • Newer - released 5 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2143
Core i3 8300 +7%
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
6139
Core i3 8300 +2%
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +28%
2027
Core i3 8300
1578

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 April 3, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Whiskey Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8265U i3-8300
Socket BGA-1528 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i5 8265U?
EnglishРусский