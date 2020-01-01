Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Core i3 9100F +5%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +16%
1372
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Core i3 9100F +16%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Core i3 9100F +9%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Core i3 9100F +18%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i3 9100F +77%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
