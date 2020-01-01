Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i5 1030NG7: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030NG7 and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 8265U – 10 vs 15 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 1030NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-8265U i5-1030NG7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1030NG7 or i5 8265U?
