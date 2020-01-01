Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2.0 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1148 vs 932 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Core i5 1038NG7 +8%
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1328
Core i5 1038NG7 +50%
1997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2133
Core i5 1038NG7 +19%
2532
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6099
Core i5 1038NG7 +60%
9744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Core i5 1038NG7 +24%
1147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2862
Core i5 1038NG7 +52%
4346
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
