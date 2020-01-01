Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Core i5 10400 +9%
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Core i5 10400 +135%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Core i5 10400 +20%
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Core i5 10400 +103%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Core i5 10400 +19%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i5 10400 +194%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
