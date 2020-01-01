Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i5 10400H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400H and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
1372
Core i5 10400H +136%
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2200
Core i5 10400H +30%
2853
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
6359
Core i5 10400H +40%
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2071
Core i5 10400H +116%
4469

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 10400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 April 2, 2020
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-8265U i5-10400H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i5 10400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400H or i5 8265U?
