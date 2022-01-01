Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1371 vs 915 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 13.7 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
823
Core i5 11260H +69%
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2599
Core i5 11260H +243%
8904
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2108
Core i5 11260H +39%
2931
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6055
Core i5 11260H +149%
15067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
911
Core i5 11260H +49%
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2828
Core i5 11260H +107%
5865
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
