Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +63%
399
245
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +130%
1326
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +43%
2143
1496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +150%
6139
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +47%
904
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +65%
2027
1232
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8265U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 5200U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 5200U and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 5200U and i5 7200U
- Intel Core i5 5200U and i3 1005G1