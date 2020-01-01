Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i5 5200U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 5200U

Intel Core i5 8265U
Intel Core i5 8265U
VS
Intel Core i5 5200U
Intel Core i5 5200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5200U and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +130%
1326
Core i5 5200U
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +43%
2143
Core i5 5200U
1496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +150%
6139
Core i5 5200U
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +65%
2027
Core i5 5200U
1232

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and i5 5200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 January 5, 2015
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Broadwell
Model number i5-8265U i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 5200U or i5 8265U?
EnglishРусский