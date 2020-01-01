Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 6200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 6200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 2.8 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +45%
399
276
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +81%
1326
731
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +36%
2143
1575
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +105%
6139
2991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +43%
904
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +45%
2027
1400
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 1, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-6200U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 6200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
