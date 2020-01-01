Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i5 7200U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +107%
1372
Core i5 7200U
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +21%
2200
Core i5 7200U
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +87%
6359
Core i5 7200U
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +16%
2071
Core i5 7200U
1787

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 August 30, 2016
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-8265U i5-7200U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i5 7200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

