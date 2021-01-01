Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 8210Y
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8210Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 907 vs 660 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 8265U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +29%
406
314
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +123%
1358
608
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +26%
2165
1714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +116%
6219
2878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +37%
922
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +64%
2394
1459
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|October 30, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Amber Lake-Y
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-8210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1515
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|33.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
