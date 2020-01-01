Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +13%
399
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +12%
1372
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +11%
2200
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +4%
6359
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +10%
918
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i5 8250U +26%
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
