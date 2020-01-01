Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 8257U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Newer - released 10 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +1%
399
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Core i5 8257U +17%
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Core i5 8257U +7%
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Core i5 8257U +30%
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Core i5 8257U +2%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i5 8257U +86%
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
