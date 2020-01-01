Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 8259U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +5%
399
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Core i5 8259U +25%
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Core i5 8259U +4%
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Core i5 8259U +32%
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i5 8259U +93%
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Core i5 8265U vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 8265U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 8265U vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 8265U vs Core i5 1035G4
- Core i5 8265U vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 8259U vs Core i7 9750H
- Core i5 8259U vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i5 8259U vs Core i7 8550U
- Core i5 8259U vs Core i5 8300H
- Core i5 8259U vs Core i3 9100F