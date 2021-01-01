Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8279U or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8279U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 8279U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i5 8279U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 8279U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 938 vs 736 points
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +14%
1708
Ryzen 5 3500U
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +19%
2369
Ryzen 5 3500U
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +88%
3903
Ryzen 5 3500U
2077

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8279U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 21, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-8279U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8279U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 8279U?
