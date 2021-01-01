Intel Core i5 8279U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 938 vs 736 points
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +11%
402
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +14%
1708
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +19%
2369
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +3%
7445
7227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +28%
956
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +88%
3903
2077
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
