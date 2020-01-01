Intel Core i5 8279U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
409
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1714
Ryzen 5 4500U +18%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7989
Ryzen 5 4500U +42%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
Ryzen 5 4500U +14%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4019
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
