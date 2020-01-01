Intel Core i5 8279U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +16%
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +191%
1714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +15%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +84%
7989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +103%
4019
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
