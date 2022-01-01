Intel Core i5 8279U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 958 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4511
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +23%
2471
2003
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +134%
8079
3451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
965
Core i3 1110G4 +13%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +143%
3974
1637
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 655
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|6
|12
|Execution Units
|48
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
