Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8279U or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8279U vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i5 8279U
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i5 8279U
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 8279U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 958 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +23%
2471
Core i3 1110G4
2003
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +134%
8079
Core i3 1110G4
3451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +143%
3974
Core i3 1110G4
1637
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8279U and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 21, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-8279U i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 655 UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 15-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 6 12
Execution Units 48 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8279U
0.81 TFLOPS
Core i3 1110G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8279U official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 8279U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
2. Intel Core i5 8279U vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
3. Intel Core i5 8279U vs Intel Core i5 1038NG7
4. Intel Core i5 8279U vs Intel Core i5 1030NG7
5. Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
6. Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
7. Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Intel Core i5 1140G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 8279U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский