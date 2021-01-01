Intel Core i5 8279U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 938 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
402
Core i3 1115G4 +26%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +76%
1708
973
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2369
Core i3 1115G4 +15%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +17%
7445
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
956
Core i3 1115G4 +36%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +61%
3903
2419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
