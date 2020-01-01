Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 10 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +16%
409
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +99%
1714
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +35%
2273
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +48%
7989
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
Core i5 1030NG7 +18%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +48%
4019
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1