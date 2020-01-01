Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
409
Core i5 1035G1 +5%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +23%
1714
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
Core i5 1035G1 +5%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7989
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
Core i5 1035G1 +28%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +10%
4019
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
