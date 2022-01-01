Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 1135G7 VS Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i5 1135G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8279U Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 958 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8279U and i5 1135G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 21, 2019 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i5-8279U i5-1135G7 Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 655 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 24x 9-24x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 28 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 384 640 TMUs 48 40 ROPs 6 20 Execution Units 48 80 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 8279U 0.81 TFLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 8279U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -