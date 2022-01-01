Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 958 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Core i5 1135G7 +23%
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4511
Core i5 1135G7 +13%
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8079
Core i5 1135G7 +26%
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
965
Core i5 1135G7 +38%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3974
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
4427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|6
|20
|Execution Units
|48
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
