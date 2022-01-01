Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8279U or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 8279U
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 8279U
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8279U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 958 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U
1096
Core i5 1135G7 +23%
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U
4511
Core i5 1135G7 +13%
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U
2471
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U
8079
Core i5 1135G7 +26%
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U
3974
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
4427
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8279U and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 21, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8279U i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 655 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 384 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 6 20
Execution Units 48 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8279U
0.81 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8279U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 8279U vs i3 1115G4
2. Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 1030NG7
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
5. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i7 1065G7
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
7. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 11300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 8279U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский