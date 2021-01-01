Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8279U or Core i5 8210Y: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 8210Y

Intel Core i5 8279U
VS
Intel Core i5 8210Y
Intel Core i5 8279U
Intel Core i5 8210Y

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8210Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8210Y and 8279U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 938 vs 660 points
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
  • Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 7 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +181%
1708
Core i5 8210Y
608
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +38%
2369
Core i5 8210Y
1714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +159%
7445
Core i5 8210Y
2878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +168%
3903
Core i5 8210Y
1459

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8279U and i5 8210Y

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 21, 2019 October 30, 2018
Launch price 320 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Amber Lake-Y
Model number i5-8279U i5-8210Y
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1515
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Intel UHD Graphics 617

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 28 W 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 33.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8279U official page Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 10
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

