Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +16%
409
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +40%
1714
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +14%
2273
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +31%
7989
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +12%
936
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +53%
4019
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|320 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1