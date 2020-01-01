Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 8257U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +4%
409
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +7%
1714
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
Core i5 8257U +4%
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7989
Core i5 8257U +4%
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +4%
4019
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
