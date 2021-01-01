Intel Core i5 8279U vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8279U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
402
Core i5 8265U +1%
406
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +26%
1708
1358
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +9%
2369
2165
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +20%
7445
6219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8279U +4%
956
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8279U +63%
3903
2394
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-8279U
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
