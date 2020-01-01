Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +1%
398
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +16%
1689
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +4%
2333
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +5%
7642
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +3%
957
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +17%
3439
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
