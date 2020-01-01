Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +8%
398
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Ryzen 5 2600 +60%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +3%
2320
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Ryzen 5 2600 +77%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Ryzen 5 2600 +4%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Ryzen 5 2600 +60%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
