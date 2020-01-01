Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8300H or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 8300H
Intel Core i5 8300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 8300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H
1677
Ryzen 5 2600X +81%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H
7456
Ryzen 5 2600X +86%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H
3390
Ryzen 5 2600X +69%
5738

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8300H and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 April 19, 2018
Launch price - 229 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-8300H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i5 8300H?
