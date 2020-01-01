Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 5 3400G +5%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Ryzen 5 3400G +17%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2333
Ryzen 5 3400G +3%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7642
Ryzen 5 3400G +24%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Ryzen 5 3400G +3%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
Ryzen 5 3400G +14%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1