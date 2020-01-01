Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 5 4500U +12%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Ryzen 5 4500U +19%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2333
Ryzen 5 4500U +7%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7642
Ryzen 5 4500U +49%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
Ryzen 5 4500U +27%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8565U and Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U