Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 2700 +1%
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Ryzen 7 2700 +102%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +6%
2320
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Ryzen 7 2700 +108%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Ryzen 7 2700 +87%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
