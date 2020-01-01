Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 2700X +3%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Ryzen 7 2700X +133%
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Ryzen 7 2700X +4%
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Ryzen 7 2700X +133%
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Ryzen 7 2700X +12%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Ryzen 7 2700X +101%
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1