Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +16%
398
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +12%
1689
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +14%
2333
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +4%
7642
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +46%
957
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +43%
3439
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8300H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8300H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 8300H or Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8300H or Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8300H or Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or AMD Ryzen 5 4600U