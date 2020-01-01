Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +15%
398
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Ryzen 7 3750H +5%
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +9%
2320
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Ryzen 7 3750H +12%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +14%
941
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
7 (46.7%)
8 (53.3%)
Total votes: 15
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 8250U or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8750H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H