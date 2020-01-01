Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 4700U +17%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Ryzen 7 4700U +56%
2616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Ryzen 7 4700U +10%
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Ryzen 7 4700U +86%
13840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Ryzen 7 4700U +12%
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Ryzen 7 4700U +22%
4137
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H vs Core i5 8300H
- Core i5 10300H vs Core i5 8300H
- Ryzen 7 3750H vs Core i5 8300H
- Core i7 8565U vs Core i5 8300H
- Ryzen 5 3550H vs Core i5 8300H
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i7 10710U vs Ryzen 7 4700U