Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1171 vs 985 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 4800H +18%
468
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1662
Ryzen 7 4800H +128%
3795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2329
Ryzen 7 4800H +12%
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7493
Ryzen 7 4800H +155%
19071
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Ryzen 7 4800H +18%
1167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3703
Ryzen 7 4800H +81%
6704
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
