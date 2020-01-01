Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8300H or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i5 8300H
Intel Core i5 8300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 8300H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1171 vs 985 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H
1662
Ryzen 7 4800H +128%
3795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H
2329
Ryzen 7 4800H +12%
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H
7493
Ryzen 7 4800H +155%
19071
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H
3703
Ryzen 7 4800H +81%
6704

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

