Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1191 vs 1008 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 9 4900H +33%
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1716
Ryzen 9 4900H +157%
4418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2341
Ryzen 9 4900H +18%
2755
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7567
Ryzen 9 4900H +152%
19049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Ryzen 9 4900H +18%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3629
Ryzen 9 4900H +86%
6732
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1