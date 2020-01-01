Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Core i3 10100 +11%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Core i3 10100 +36%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Core i3 10100 +13%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Core i3 10100 +19%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Core i3 10100 +17%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Core i3 10100 +23%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10500 and i3 10100
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 10320 and i3 10100