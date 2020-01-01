Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8300H or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 8300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +52%
3439
Core i3 1115G4
2259

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8300H and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8300H i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

