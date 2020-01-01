Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Core i3 1115G4 +28%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +52%
3439
2259
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Intel Core i5 8300H