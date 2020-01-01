Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +8%
398
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +15%
1689
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +3%
2333
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +24%
7642
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Core i3 8100 +6%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +2%
3439
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H and Core i5 8300H
- Core i5 10300H and Core i5 8300H
- Ryzen 7 3750H and Core i5 8300H
- Core i7 8565U and Core i5 8300H
- Ryzen 5 3550H and Core i5 8300H
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 8100
- Ryzen 3 2200G and Core i3 8100
- Core i3 9100F and Core i3 8100
- Core i3 1005G1 and Core i3 8100
- Core i3 9100 and Core i3 8100