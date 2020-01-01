Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8300H or Core i3 8100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 8100

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 8300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +15%
1689
Core i3 8100
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +3%
2333
Core i3 8100
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +24%
7642
Core i3 8100
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +2%
3439
Core i3 8100
3379

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8300H and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8300H i3-8100
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or i5 8300H?
