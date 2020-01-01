Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8300H or Core i3 8100T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 8100T

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100T and 8300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +19%
2333
Core i3 8100T
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +42%
7642
Core i3 8100T
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +27%
3439
Core i3 8100T
2708

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8300H and i3 8100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 April 3, 2018
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8300H i3-8100T
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page Intel Core i3 8100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

