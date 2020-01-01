Intel Core i5 8300H vs i3 8100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +19%
2333
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +42%
7642
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +15%
957
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +27%
3439
2708
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
