Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Core i5 10300H +12%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Core i5 10300H +26%
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Core i5 10300H +14%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Core i5 10300H +19%
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Core i5 10300H +21%
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Core i5 10300H +20%
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
