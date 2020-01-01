Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Core i5 1035G1 +8%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +22%
1689
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2333
Core i5 1035G1 +2%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7642
Core i5 1035G1 +4%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Core i5 1035G1 +25%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
Core i5 1035G1 +6%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
