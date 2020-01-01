Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Core i5 10400 +8%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Core i5 10400 +91%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Core i5 10400 +12%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Core i5 10400 +69%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Core i5 10400 +13%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Core i5 10400 +75%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
