Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 10600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Core i5 10600K +26%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Core i5 10600K +112%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Core i5 10600K +25%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7456
Core i5 10600K +93%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Core i5 10600K +39%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Core i5 10600K +99%
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|262 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8300H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i7 10700