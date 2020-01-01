Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 6600K
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 45 vs 91 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +2%
398
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +8%
1677
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +20%
7456
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Core i5 6600K +21%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3390
Core i5 6600K +10%
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|243 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
