Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 7200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +27%
398
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +155%
1689
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +28%
2333
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +125%
7642
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +21%
957
794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +92%
3439
1787
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
